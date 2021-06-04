CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 11:03 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 18 8 .692
Portland (Boston) 17 11 .607 2
New Hampshire (Toronto) 9 18 .333
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 8 19 .296 10½
Hartford (Colorado) 7 21 .250 12
Reading (Philadelphia) 5 22 .185 13½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 21 5 .808
Erie (Detroit) 18 9 .667
Akron (Cleveland) 17 9 .654 4
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 17 10 .630
Richmond (San Francisco) 16 12 .571 6
Harrisburg (Washington) 9 18 .333 12½

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland 7, Harrisburg 0

Altoona 4, Richmond 2

Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 3

Erie at Akron, ppd.

Reading at Somerset, ppd.

Bowie 4, Hartford 0

Friday’s Games

Erie 8, Akron 2, game 1

Akron 6, Erie 0, game 2

Richmond 5, Altoona 3

Binghamton 11, New Hampshire 4

Harrisburg 8, Portland 1

Reading 8, Somerset 3

Bowie 6, Hartford 2

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Somerset, 2, 4 p.m.

Portland at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

