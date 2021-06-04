Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|17
|11
|.607
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|9
|18
|.333
|9½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|19
|.296
|10½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|7
|21
|.250
|12
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|5
|22
|.185
|13½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|21
|5
|.808
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|18
|9
|.667
|3½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|17
|9
|.654
|4
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|17
|10
|.630
|4½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|16
|12
|.571
|6
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|9
|18
|.333
|12½
|Thursday’s Games
Portland 7, Harrisburg 0
Altoona 4, Richmond 2
Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 3
Erie at Akron, ppd.
Reading at Somerset, ppd.
Bowie 4, Hartford 0
|Friday’s Games
Erie 8, Akron 2, game 1
Akron 6, Erie 0, game 2
Richmond 5, Altoona 3
Binghamton 11, New Hampshire 4
Harrisburg 8, Portland 1
Reading 8, Somerset 3
Bowie 6, Hartford 2
|Saturday’s Games
Reading at Somerset, 2, 4 p.m.
Portland at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Portland at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
