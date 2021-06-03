Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 18 7 .720 — Portland (Boston) 17 10…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 18 7 .720 — Portland (Boston) 17 10 .630 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 9 17 .346 9½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 7 19 .269 11½ Hartford (Colorado) 7 20 .259 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 4 22 .154 14½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 20 5 .800 — Erie (Detroit) 17 8 .680 3 Akron (Cleveland) 16 8 .667 3½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 17 9 .654 3½ Richmond (San Francisco) 15 12 .556 6 Harrisburg (Washington) 8 18 .308 12½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Altoona 9, Richmond 4

Harrisburg 6, Portland 5

Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 7, 10 innings

Somerset 5, Reading 4, 10 innings

Erie at Akron, ppd.

Bowie 2, Hartford 1

Thursday’s Games

Portland 7, Harrisburg 0

Altoona 4, Richmond 2

Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 3

Erie at Akron, ppd.

Reading at Somerset, ppd.

Bowie 4, Hartford 0

Friday’s Games

Erie at Akron, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.