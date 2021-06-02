Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 18 7 .720 — Portland (Boston) 16 10…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 18 7 .720 — Portland (Boston) 16 10 .615 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 9 16 .360 9 Hartford (Colorado) 7 19 .269 11½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 6 19 .240 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 4 22 .154 14½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 19 5 .792 — Erie (Detroit) 17 8 .680 2½ Akron (Cleveland) 16 8 .667 3 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 16 9 .640 3½ Richmond (San Francisco) 15 11 .577 5 Harrisburg (Washington) 8 17 .320 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 2, Harrisburg 1

Altoona 4, Richmond 1

Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 4

Erie 7, Akron 2

Somerset 6, Reading 1

Bowie 7, Hartford 2

Wednesday’s Games

Altoona 9, Richmond 4

Harrisburg 6, Portland 5

Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 7, 10 innings

Somerset 5, Reading 4, 10 innings

Erie at Akron, ppd.

Bowie 2, Hartford 1

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.