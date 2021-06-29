Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 28 20 .583 — Wichita (Minnesota) 28 21…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 28 20 .583 — Wichita (Minnesota) 28 21 .571 ½ Arkansas (Seattle) 24 24 .500 4 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 23 23 .500 4 Springfield (St. Louis) 16 31 .333 12 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 33 16 .673 — San Antonio (San Diego) 23 25 .479 9½ Corpus Christi (Houston) 22 26 .458 10½ Midland (Oakland) 22 27 .449 11 Amarillo (Arizona) 22 27 .449 11

Sunday’s Games

Tulsa 6, Springfield 3

Wichita 10, Midland 4, 1st game

Wichita 3, Midland 0, 2nd game

Arkansas 11, Northwest Arkansas 10

Corpus Christi 4, Amarillo 2

Frisco 4, San Antonio 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 19, Springfield 4

Tulsa 10, Arkansas 4

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, ppd.

Frisco 3, Midland 1

Amarillo 4, Wichita 3

Wednesday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

