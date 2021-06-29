Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. leaders on vaccines | WHO: COVID has killed over 4 million | NYC honors essential workers | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 11:58 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 28 20 .583
Wichita (Minnesota) 28 21 .571 ½
Arkansas (Seattle) 24 24 .500 4
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 23 23 .500 4
Springfield (St. Louis) 16 31 .333 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 33 16 .673
San Antonio (San Diego) 23 25 .479
Corpus Christi (Houston) 22 26 .458 10½
Midland (Oakland) 22 27 .449 11
Amarillo (Arizona) 22 27 .449 11

___

Sunday’s Games

Tulsa 6, Springfield 3

Wichita 10, Midland 4, 1st game

Wichita 3, Midland 0, 2nd game

Arkansas 11, Northwest Arkansas 10

Corpus Christi 4, Amarillo 2

Frisco 4, San Antonio 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 19, Springfield 4

Tulsa 10, Arkansas 4

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, ppd.

Frisco 3, Midland 1

Amarillo 4, Wichita 3

Wednesday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

