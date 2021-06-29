Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|28
|21
|.571
|½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|24
|24
|.500
|4
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|23
|23
|.500
|4
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|16
|31
|.333
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|23
|25
|.479
|9½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|22
|26
|.458
|10½
|Midland (Oakland)
|22
|27
|.449
|11
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|22
|27
|.449
|11
___
|Sunday’s Games
Tulsa 6, Springfield 3
Wichita 10, Midland 4, 1st game
Wichita 3, Midland 0, 2nd game
Arkansas 11, Northwest Arkansas 10
Corpus Christi 4, Amarillo 2
Frisco 4, San Antonio 3
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Northwest Arkansas 19, Springfield 4
Tulsa 10, Arkansas 4
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, ppd.
Frisco 3, Midland 1
Amarillo 4, Wichita 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
