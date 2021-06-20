Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|23
|18
|.561
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|18
|.550
|½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|20
|20
|.500
|2½
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|18
|20
|.474
|3½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|14
|26
|.350
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|23
|18
|.561
|2
|Midland (Oakland)
|20
|21
|.488
|5
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|19
|22
|.463
|6
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|18
|23
|.439
|7
___
|Friday’s Games
Springfield 3, Wichita 1
Frisco 10, Corpuus Christi 8
San Antonio 14, Northwest Arkansas 6
Amarillo 8, Midland 2
Arkansas 2, Tulsa 0
|Saturday’s Games
Tulsa 7, Arkansas 5
Wichita 7, Springfield 4
Frisco 7, Corpuus Christi 5
San Antonio 6, Northwest Arkansas 5
Amarillo 12, Midland 11
|Sunday’s Games
Springfield at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at San Antonio, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas, 3:10 p.m.
Frisco at Corpuus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
no games sceduled<
