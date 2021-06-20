Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 23 18 .561 — Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 22 18…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 23 18 .561 — Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 22 18 .550 ½ Arkansas (Seattle) 20 20 .500 2½ Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 18 20 .474 3½ Springfield (St. Louis) 14 26 .350 8½ South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 25 16 .610 — San Antonio (San Diego) 23 18 .561 2 Midland (Oakland) 20 21 .488 5 Amarillo (Arizona) 19 22 .463 6 Corpus Christi (Houston) 18 23 .439 7

___

Friday’s Games

Springfield 3, Wichita 1

Frisco 10, Corpuus Christi 8

San Antonio 14, Northwest Arkansas 6

Amarillo 8, Midland 2

Arkansas 2, Tulsa 0

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 7, Arkansas 5

Wichita 7, Springfield 4

Frisco 7, Corpuus Christi 5

San Antonio 6, Northwest Arkansas 5

Amarillo 12, Midland 11

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at San Antonio, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 3:10 p.m.

Frisco at Corpuus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled<

