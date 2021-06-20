CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 12:20 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 23 18 .561
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 22 18 .550 ½
Arkansas (Seattle) 20 20 .500
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 18 20 .474
Springfield (St. Louis) 14 26 .350
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 25 16 .610
San Antonio (San Diego) 23 18 .561 2
Midland (Oakland) 20 21 .488 5
Amarillo (Arizona) 19 22 .463 6
Corpus Christi (Houston) 18 23 .439 7

___

Friday’s Games

Springfield 3, Wichita 1

Frisco 10, Corpuus Christi 8

San Antonio 14, Northwest Arkansas 6

Amarillo 8, Midland 2

Arkansas 2, Tulsa 0

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 7, Arkansas 5

Wichita 7, Springfield 4

Frisco 7, Corpuus Christi 5

San Antonio 6, Northwest Arkansas 5

Amarillo 12, Midland 11

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at San Antonio, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 3:10 p.m.

Frisco at Corpuus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

