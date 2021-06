Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 22 17 .564 — Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 21 17…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 22 17 .564 — Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 21 17 .553 ½ Arkansas (Seattle) 19 19 .500 2½ Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 18 18 .500 2½ Springfield (St. Louis) 13 25 .342 8½ South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 23 16 .590 — San Antonio (San Diego) 21 18 .538 2 Midland (Oakland) 20 19 .513 3 Corpus Christi (Houston) 18 21 .462 5 Amarillo (Arizona) 17 22 .436 6

___

Wednesday’s Games

Frisco 8, Corpus Christi 4

Wichita 8, Springfield 2

Northwest Arkansas 3, San Antonio 2

Midland 9, Amarillo 6

Arkansas 8, Tulsa 5

Thursday’s Games

Corpuus Christi 4, Frisco 2, game 1

Frisco 1, Corpuus Christi 0, game 2

Springfield 5, Wichita 3

Northwest Arkansas 10, San Antonio 3

Midland 13, Amarillo 4

Arkansas 5, Tulsa 3

Friday’s Games

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Corpuus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Frisco at Corpuus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at San Antonio, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 3:10 p.m.

Frisco at Corpuus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 6:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.