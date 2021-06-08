CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 11:34 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 18 12 .600
Wichita (Minnesota) 18 13 .581 ½
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 14 14 .467 3
Arkansas (Seattle) 14 16 .500 4
Springfield (St. Louis) 9 21 .300 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 18 12 .600
Midland (Oakland) 17 14 .548
San Antonio (San Diego) 16 15 .516
Corpus Christi (Houston) 13 16 .448
Amarillo (Arizona) 13 17 .433 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas 9, Wichita 0

Corpus Christi 7, Midland 5

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, susp.

San Antonio 9, Springfield 2

Amarillo 16, Frisco 8, completion of susp. game

Frisco 3, Amarillo 1

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Springfield 8, Arkansas 6

Tulsa 8, Wichita 3

San Antonio 4, Midland 2

Northwest Arkansas 7, Frisco 6

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

