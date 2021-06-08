Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|18
|13
|.581
|½
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|14
|14
|.467
|3
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|14
|16
|.500
|4
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|9
|21
|.300
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|17
|14
|.548
|1½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|13
|17
|.433
|5
___
|Sunday’s Games
Arkansas 9, Wichita 0
Corpus Christi 7, Midland 5
Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, susp.
San Antonio 9, Springfield 2
Amarillo 16, Frisco 8, completion of susp. game
Frisco 3, Amarillo 1
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Springfield 8, Arkansas 6
Tulsa 8, Wichita 3
San Antonio 4, Midland 2
Northwest Arkansas 7, Frisco 6
Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Wichita at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
<
