Home » Sports » Double-A Central Glance

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 11:42 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 18 12 .600
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 17 12 .586 1
Arkansas (Seattle) 14 15 .483
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 13 14 .481
Springfield (St. Louis) 8 21 .276
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 18 11 .621
Midland (Oakland) 17 13 .567
San Antonio (San Diego) 15 15 .500
Corpus Christi (Houston) 13 16 .448 5
Amarillo (Arizona) 13 17 .433

___

Saturday’s Games

Wichita 6, Arkansas 4

San Antonio 17, Springfield 1

Tulsa 4, Northwest Arkansas 2

Corpus Christi 11, Midland 8

Amarillo at Frisco, susp.

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas 9, Wichita 0

Corpus Christi 7, Midland 5

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, susp.

San Antonio 9, Springfield 2

Amarillo 16, Frisco 8, completion of susp. game

Frisco 3, Amarillo 1

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

