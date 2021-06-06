Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 18 12 .600 — Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 17 12…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 18 12 .600 — Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 17 12 .586 1 Arkansas (Seattle) 14 15 .483 3½ Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 13 14 .481 3½ Springfield (St. Louis) 8 21 .276 9½ South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 18 11 .621 — Midland (Oakland) 17 13 .567 1½ San Antonio (San Diego) 15 15 .500 3½ Corpus Christi (Houston) 13 16 .448 5 Amarillo (Arizona) 13 17 .433 5½

___

Saturday’s Games

Wichita 6, Arkansas 4

San Antonio 17, Springfield 1

Tulsa 4, Northwest Arkansas 2

Corpus Christi 11, Midland 8

Amarillo at Frisco, susp.

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas 9, Wichita 0

Corpus Christi 7, Midland 5

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, susp.

San Antonio 9, Springfield 2

Amarillo 16, Frisco 8, completion of susp. game

Frisco 3, Amarillo 1

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.