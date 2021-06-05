Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|17
|12
|.586
|1
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|8
|20
|.286
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|17
|12
|.586
|1
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|14
|15
|.483
|4
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|12
|16
|.429
|5½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|12
|16
|.429
|5½
___
|Friday’s Games
Midland 2, Corpus Christi 0
Springfield 6, San Antonio 3
Wichita 8, Arkansas 5
Northwest Arkansas 4, Tulsa 3
Amarillo 6, Frisco 3
|Saturday’s Games
Wichita 6, Arkansas 4
San Antonio 17, Springfield 1
Tulsa 4, Northwest Arkansas 2
Corpus Christi 11, Midland 8
Amarillo at Frisco, susp.
|Sunday’s Games
Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
