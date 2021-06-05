Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 18 11 .621 — Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 17 12…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 18 11 .621 — Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 17 12 .586 1 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 13 14 .481 4 Arkansas (Seattle) 13 15 .464 4½ Springfield (St. Louis) 8 20 .286 9½ South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 17 10 .630 — Midland (Oakland) 17 12 .586 1 San Antonio (San Diego) 14 15 .483 4 Amarillo (Arizona) 12 16 .429 5½ Corpus Christi (Houston) 12 16 .429 5½

___

Friday’s Games

Midland 2, Corpus Christi 0

Springfield 6, San Antonio 3

Wichita 8, Arkansas 5

Northwest Arkansas 4, Tulsa 3

Amarillo 6, Frisco 3

Saturday’s Games

Wichita 6, Arkansas 4

San Antonio 17, Springfield 1

Tulsa 4, Northwest Arkansas 2

Corpus Christi 11, Midland 8

Amarillo at Frisco, susp.

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Midland, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.