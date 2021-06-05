CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Double-A Central Glance

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 11:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 18 11 .621
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 17 12 .586 1
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 13 14 .481 4
Arkansas (Seattle) 13 15 .464
Springfield (St. Louis) 8 20 .286
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 17 10 .630
Midland (Oakland) 17 12 .586 1
San Antonio (San Diego) 14 15 .483 4
Amarillo (Arizona) 12 16 .429
Corpus Christi (Houston) 12 16 .429

___

Friday’s Games

Midland 2, Corpus Christi 0

Springfield 6, San Antonio 3

Wichita 8, Arkansas 5

Northwest Arkansas 4, Tulsa 3

Amarillo 6, Frisco 3

Saturday’s Games

Wichita 6, Arkansas 4

San Antonio 17, Springfield 1

Tulsa 4, Northwest Arkansas 2

Corpus Christi 11, Midland 8

Amarillo at Frisco, susp.

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Midland, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up