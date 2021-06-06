CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Crews, Labas propel LSU past Gonzaga in elimination game

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 9:01 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Crews had three hits, including an RBI double, stealing a base and scoring twice to spark LSU to a 9-4 victory over Gonzaga in an elimination game of the Eugene Regional on Sunday.

AJ Labas (4-2) went eight innings in a start for the Tigers (36-23), yielding four runs on six hits and two walks. Labas struck out eight, throwing 123 pitches.

The Bulldogs (34-19) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on RBI groundouts by Andrew Orzel and Grayson Sterling, but Tre’ Morgan had an RBI double, Gavin Dougas followed with a two-run triple and LSU scored four times in its half of the first and never looked back.

Gonzaga starter Alec Gomez (5-4) surrendered six runs on six hits and a walk, retiring just three batters in one-plus innings. Michael Spellacy pitched six innings in relief of Gomez, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks. Orzel and Mason Marenco had RBI doubles.

LSU advances to play No. 14 overall seed Oregon and must beat the Ducks twice to advance to the Super Regionals next weekend.

