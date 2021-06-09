CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. numbers hit new lows | US to purchase vaccines to share globally | DC-area vaccine numbers
Costa Rica-US Summary

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 10:44 PM

Costa Rica 0 0—0
United States 2 2—4

First half_1, United States, Aaronson, 8th minute. 2, United States, Dike (McKenzie), 42nd minute.

Second half_3, United States, Cannon, 52nd minute. 4, United States, Reyna, penalty kick, 77th minute.

Yellow cards_McKenzie, US, 37th; Fuller, CR, 76th. Red cards_None.

Referee_Tristley Bassue, St. Kitts and Nevis. Linesmen__Jermaine Yee-Sing, Jamaica; Jesus Ike Innis, St. Kitts and Nevis.

A_19,007.

Lineups

Costa Rica_Leonel Moreira; Aarón Salazar (Randall Leal, 46th), Giancarlo González, Francisco Calvo; Bernald Alfaro (Celso Borges, 46th), Yeltsin Tejeda (Bryan Oviedo, 75th), Keysher Fuller, Joseph Mora; Gerson Torres (Ariel Lassiter, 46th), Johan Venegas (Jurguens Montenegro,64th), Joel Campbell (Allan Cruz, 64th)

United States_Ethan Horvath; Reggie Cannon, Mark McKenzie (Walker Zimmerman, 46th), Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson (Sergiño Dest, 82nd); Tyler Adams (Jackson Yueill, 62nd), Brendan Aaronson, Tim Weah (Gio Reyna, 74th), Yunus Musah (Kellyn Acosta, 75th) Sebastian Lletget; Daryl Dike (Jordan Siebatcheu, 75th)

