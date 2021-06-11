CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Bilbao to be compensated…

Bilbao to be compensated after losing Euro 2020 games

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Bilbao will be compensated by UEFA for having lost its right to host games at this year’s European Championship, the Spanish city’s municipal government said Friday.

Bilbao’s city hall said UEFA had agreed to compensate it with 1.3 million euros ($1.6 million) and the commitment that the city’s San Mames Stadium will host a Europa League final and a Women’s Champions League final “in the coming years.”

City hall said the money would cover the investments it had made in preparing for Euro 2020.

Bilbao was supposed to host Group E matches for Spain’s national team, but the high contagion rate of the coronavirus in the northern part of the country made it impossible for fans to be allowed into the matches.

In April, UEFA decided to move the three games from Bilbao to Seville in southern Spain, where local authorities agreed to allow some fans to attend the matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up