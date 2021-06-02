Belmont Odds

The field for Saturday’s 153rd Belmont Stakes, with post position, horse, jockey and odds:
|1. Bourbonic
|Kindrick
|Carmouche
|15-1
|2. Essential Quality
|Luis
|Saez
|2-1
|3. Rombauer
|John
|Velazquez
|3-1
|4. Hot Rod Charlie
|Flavien
|Prat
|7-2
|5. France Go de Ina
|Ricardo
|Santana
|Jr
|30-1
|6. Known Agenda
|Irad
|Ortiz
|Jr
|6-1
|7. Rock Your World
|Joel
|Rosario
|9-2
|8. Overtook
|Manny
|Franco
|20-1
Trainers (by post position): 1, Todd Pletcher. 2, Brad Cox. 3, Michael McCarthy. 4, Doug O’Neill. 5, Hydeyuki Mori. 6, Todd Pletcher. 7, John Sadler. 8, Todd Pletcher.
Owners (by post position): 1, Calumet Farms. 2, Godophin. 3, John & Diane Fradkin. 4, Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing, Strous Bros. Racing and Gainesway Thoroughbreds. 5, Bourbon Lane Stable and Lake Star Stable. 6,Hronis Racing & Talla Racing. 7, Tracy Farmer. 8, Repole Stable, St. Elias Stable, Michael B. Tabor, Susan Magnier and Derrick Smith.
Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1/2 miles. Purse: $1.5 million. First place: $800,000. Post time: 6:47 p.m. EDT.
