Beach veterans Dalhausser, Gibb heading to 5th Olympics

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 2:07 PM

Jake Gibb is going back to the Olympics for the fourth time, clinching a spot in the Tokyo beach volleyball field with partner Taylor Crabb.

Gibb, 45, will be the oldest volleyball player — beach or indoor — in Olympic history.

Beijing gold medalist Phil Dalhausser also will be playing in his fourth Summer Games, teaming with Nick Lucena to earn the other U.S. men’s berth.

April Ross and Alix Klineman had already clinched an Olympic berth on the women’s side. Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil clinched the other Tokyo berth in Ostrava, Czech Republic, foiling three-time Olympian Kerri Walsh’s bid for a sixth Olympics.

Dalhausser won gold in 2008 with partner Todd Rogers. The 6-foot-9 native of Switzerland went to Rio de Janeiro with Lucena, and the pair earned the Tokyo spot when Trevor Crabb and Tri Bourne finished 16th in Ostrava, failing to gain enough points to pass them.

A quota limits each country to a maximum of two teams in both the men’s and women’s fields.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

