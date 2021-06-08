CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Home » Sports » Basilashvili beats home favorite…

Basilashvili beats home favorite Brown in Stuttgart Open

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 6:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Nikoloz Basilashvili began his Stuttgart Open campaign by beating home favorite Dustin Brown 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Tuesday.

The fifth-seeded Georgian player, who won the Munich Open last month, saved two set points in the second set before winning in one hour, 21 minutes for a second round meeting with Marin Cilic.

Cilic, who lost to Roger Federer in the second round at the French Open last week, fired 20 aces and saved all five break points he faced before beating Germany’s Rudolf Molleker 7-5, 6-3.

The sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert defeated Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-1 to set up a meeting with either French compatriot Jeremy Chardy or Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann.

Also, Lloyd Harris recovered from 2-4 down in the second set to defeat Gilles Simon 6-4, 7-5. The South African next faces third-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

GSA set to alter cloud buying landscape with new policy

Military spouses now have new ways to find careers through DoD and USO

What's taking so long for the Army to update its on-base lodging?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up