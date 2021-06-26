CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » Sports » Baseball Olympic Final Qualifying Glance

Baseball Olympic Final Qualifying Glance

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 12:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
Top team advances to final
Second- and third-place advance to semifinal
W L Pct GB
Dominican Republic 2 0 1.000
Venezuela 1 1 .000 1
Netherlands 0 2 .000 2

Australia, China and Taiwan withdrew

Tuesday, June 22
At Puebla, Mexico

Dominican Republic 10, Venezuela 7

Wednesday, June 23
At Puebla, Mexico

Venezuela 9, Netherlands 3

Thursday, June 24
At Puebla, Mexico

Dominican Republic 4, Netherlands 3

SEMIFINAL
Winner advances
Friday, June 25
At Puebla, Mexico

Venezuela 10, Netherlands 0

CHAMPIONSHIP
Winner qualifies
Saturday, June 26
At Puebla, Mexico

Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up