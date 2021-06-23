All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|44
|30
|.595
|_
|Tampa Bay
|44
|31
|.587
|½
|New York
|39
|34
|.534
|4½
|Toronto
|37
|35
|.514
|6
|Baltimore
|23
|51
|.311
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|44
|30
|.595
|_
|Cleveland
|40
|31
|.563
|2½
|Kansas City
|33
|39
|.458
|10
|Detroit
|32
|42
|.432
|12
|Minnesota
|31
|42
|.425
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|46
|28
|.622
|_
|Oakland
|45
|31
|.592
|2
|Seattle
|39
|37
|.513
|8
|Los Angeles
|36
|38
|.486
|10
|Texas
|27
|47
|.365
|19
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|31
|.551
|_
|Washington
|35
|36
|.493
|4
|Atlanta
|35
|38
|.479
|5
|Philadelphia
|34
|37
|.479
|5
|Miami
|31
|42
|.425
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|42
|33
|.560
|_
|Chicago
|41
|33
|.554
|½
|Cincinnati
|36
|36
|.500
|4½
|St. Louis
|36
|38
|.486
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|26
|46
|.361
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|48
|26
|.649
|_
|Los Angeles
|44
|30
|.595
|4
|San Diego
|45
|32
|.584
|4½
|Colorado
|31
|44
|.413
|17½
|Arizona
|21
|55
|.276
|28
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 3, Baltimore 1
Detroit 8, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Oakland 13, Texas 6
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5, 11 innings
San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 2, Colorado 1
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 6, St. Louis 2
Colorado 5, Seattle 2
San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings
Houston 13, Baltimore 0
Toronto 3, Miami 1
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 5
Texas 5, Oakland 3
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-6) at Toronto (Kay 0-2), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 5-4) at Detroit (Ureña 2-7), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Detroit 8, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Washington 3, Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 2, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 5, Arizona 0
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 6, St. Louis 2
Washington 13, Philadelphia 12
Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 5, Seattle 2
San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings
Toronto 3, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (TBD) at Cincinnati (Santillan 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Ross 3-7) at Miami (Poteet 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-8), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
