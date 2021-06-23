CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Is it Normal Yet?: Sports at Capacity | Montgomery Co. update | DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 44 30 .595 _
Tampa Bay 44 31 .587 ½
New York 39 34 .534
Toronto 37 35 .514 6
Baltimore 23 51 .311 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 44 30 .595 _
Cleveland 40 31 .563
Kansas City 33 39 .458 10
Detroit 32 42 .432 12
Minnesota 31 42 .425 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 46 28 .622 _
Oakland 45 31 .592 2
Seattle 39 37 .513 8
Los Angeles 36 38 .486 10
Texas 27 47 .365 19

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 38 31 .551 _
Washington 35 36 .493 4
Atlanta 35 38 .479 5
Philadelphia 34 37 .479 5
Miami 31 42 .425 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _
Chicago 41 33 .554 ½
Cincinnati 36 36 .500
St. Louis 36 38 .486
Pittsburgh 26 46 .361 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 48 26 .649 _
Los Angeles 44 30 .595 4
San Diego 45 32 .584
Colorado 31 44 .413 17½
Arizona 21 55 .276 28

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 3, Baltimore 1

Detroit 8, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Oakland 13, Texas 6

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5, 11 innings

San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 2, Colorado 1

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 6, St. Louis 2

Colorado 5, Seattle 2

San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings

Houston 13, Baltimore 0

Toronto 3, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 5

Texas 5, Oakland 3

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-6) at Toronto (Kay 0-2), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 5-4) at Detroit (Ureña 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Detroit 8, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 2, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 5, Arizona 0

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 6, St. Louis 2

Washington 13, Philadelphia 12

Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 5, Seattle 2

San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings

Toronto 3, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (TBD) at Cincinnati (Santillan 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Ross 3-7) at Miami (Poteet 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-8), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

