All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|43
|28
|.606
|_
|Tampa Bay
|43
|29
|.597
|½
|New York
|37
|33
|.529
|5½
|Toronto
|34
|35
|.493
|8
|Baltimore
|23
|47
|.329
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|43
|28
|.606
|_
|Cleveland
|38
|30
|.559
|3½
|Kansas City
|31
|38
|.449
|11
|Minnesota
|29
|41
|.414
|13½
|Detroit
|29
|42
|.408
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|44
|28
|.611
|_
|Houston
|42
|28
|.600
|1
|Seattle
|37
|36
|.507
|7½
|Los Angeles
|36
|35
|.507
|7½
|Texas
|25
|45
|.357
|18
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|36
|28
|.563
|_
|Philadelphia
|34
|34
|.500
|4
|Atlanta
|32
|35
|.478
|5½
|Washington
|32
|36
|.471
|6
|Miami
|31
|39
|.443
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|32
|.549
|_
|Milwaukee
|39
|32
|.549
|_
|Cincinnati
|35
|34
|.507
|3
|St. Louis
|35
|35
|.500
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|25
|44
|.362
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|45
|26
|.634
|_
|Los Angeles
|43
|27
|.614
|1½
|San Diego
|41
|32
|.562
|5
|Colorado
|30
|42
|.417
|15½
|Arizona
|20
|52
|.278
|25½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Pittsburgh 11, Cleveland 10
Baltimore 7, Toronto 1
Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 5, Boston 3
Minnesota 7, Texas 5, 10 innings
Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 3
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 5
Minnesota 3, Texas 2
Boston 7, Kansas City 1
Toronto 10, Baltimore 7
Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3
Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 3
Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 5-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-8), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-5), 2:35 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 9, St. Louis 1
Pittsburgh 11, Cleveland 10
Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 2
Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0
San Diego 8, Cincinnati 2
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 6
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 3
St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-2) at Washington (Corbin 4-5), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5) at Atlanta (Wilson 2-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Thompson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-1), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 1-3) at Colorado (González 2-4), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at San Francisco (Long 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-9) at San Diego (Lamet 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 1-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 3-3), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
