All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 43 28 .606 _ Tampa Bay 43 29 .597 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 43 28 .606 _ Tampa Bay 43 29 .597 ½ New York 37 33 .529 5½ Toronto 34 35 .493 8 Baltimore 23 47 .329 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 43 28 .606 _ Cleveland 38 30 .559 3½ Kansas City 31 38 .449 11 Minnesota 29 41 .414 13½ Detroit 29 42 .408 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 44 28 .611 _ Houston 42 28 .600 1 Seattle 37 36 .507 7½ Los Angeles 36 35 .507 7½ Texas 25 45 .357 18

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 36 28 .563 _ Philadelphia 34 34 .500 4 Atlanta 32 35 .478 5½ Washington 32 36 .471 6 Miami 31 39 .443 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 39 32 .549 _ Milwaukee 39 32 .549 _ Cincinnati 35 34 .507 3 St. Louis 35 35 .500 3½ Pittsburgh 25 44 .362 13

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 45 26 .634 _ Los Angeles 43 27 .614 1½ San Diego 41 32 .562 5 Colorado 30 42 .417 15½ Arizona 20 52 .278 25½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Pittsburgh 11, Cleveland 10

Baltimore 7, Toronto 1

Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 5, Boston 3

Minnesota 7, Texas 5, 10 innings

Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 3

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 5

Minnesota 3, Texas 2

Boston 7, Kansas City 1

Toronto 10, Baltimore 7

Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 3

Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 5-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-8), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-5), 2:35 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 9, St. Louis 1

Pittsburgh 11, Cleveland 10

Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 2

Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 6

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 3

St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-2) at Washington (Corbin 4-5), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5) at Atlanta (Wilson 2-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Thompson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-3) at Colorado (González 2-4), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at San Francisco (Long 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-9) at San Diego (Lamet 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 3-3), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

