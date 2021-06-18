All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 43 28 .606 _ Boston 42 28 .600 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 43 28 .606 _ Boston 42 28 .600 ½ New York 36 33 .522 6 Toronto 33 35 .485 8½ Baltimore 23 46 .333 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 43 27 .614 _ Cleveland 38 29 .567 3½ Kansas City 31 37 .456 11 Detroit 29 41 .414 14 Minnesota 28 41 .406 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 44 27 .620 _ Houston 41 28 .594 2 Seattle 36 36 .500 8½ Los Angeles 35 35 .500 8½ Texas 25 44 .362 18

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 35 27 .565 _ Philadelphia 33 34 .493 4½ Atlanta 32 35 .478 5½ Washington 31 35 .470 6 Miami 30 39 .435 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 39 31 .557 _ Milwaukee 38 32 .543 1 Cincinnati 35 33 .515 3 St. Louis 35 35 .500 4 Pittsburgh 24 44 .353 14

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 45 25 .643 _ Los Angeles 42 27 .609 2½ San Diego 40 32 .556 6 Colorado 30 41 .423 15½ Arizona 20 51 .282 25½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 4

Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 5

Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5

Friday’s Games

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Pittsburgh 11, Cleveland 10

Baltimore 7, Toronto 1

Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 5, Boston 3

Minnesota 7, Texas 5, 10 innings

Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 3

Saturday’s Games

Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-6), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 4-4) at Kansas City (Keller 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-0), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-2), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 6-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 10, Arizona 3

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 4, St. Louis 0

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3

Friday’s Games

Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 9, St. Louis 1

Pittsburgh 11, Cleveland 10

Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 2

Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5) at Washington (Ross 3-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (López 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-7), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at San Francisco (Wood 6-3), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-1) at San Diego (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5) at Atlanta (Smyly 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 6-5), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-0) at Arizona (Peacock 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.