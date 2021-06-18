All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|43
|28
|.606
|_
|Boston
|42
|28
|.600
|½
|New York
|36
|33
|.522
|6
|Toronto
|33
|35
|.485
|8½
|Baltimore
|23
|46
|.333
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|43
|27
|.614
|_
|Cleveland
|38
|29
|.567
|3½
|Kansas City
|31
|37
|.456
|11
|Detroit
|29
|41
|.414
|14
|Minnesota
|28
|41
|.406
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|44
|27
|.620
|_
|Houston
|41
|28
|.594
|2
|Seattle
|36
|36
|.500
|8½
|Los Angeles
|35
|35
|.500
|8½
|Texas
|25
|44
|.362
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|35
|27
|.565
|_
|Philadelphia
|33
|34
|.493
|4½
|Atlanta
|32
|35
|.478
|5½
|Washington
|31
|35
|.470
|6
|Miami
|30
|39
|.435
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|31
|.557
|_
|Milwaukee
|38
|32
|.543
|1
|Cincinnati
|35
|33
|.515
|3
|St. Louis
|35
|35
|.500
|4
|Pittsburgh
|24
|44
|.353
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|45
|25
|.643
|_
|Los Angeles
|42
|27
|.609
|2½
|San Diego
|40
|32
|.556
|6
|Colorado
|30
|41
|.423
|15½
|Arizona
|20
|51
|.282
|25½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 10, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 4
Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 5
Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5
Friday’s Games
Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Pittsburgh 11, Cleveland 10
Baltimore 7, Toronto 1
Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 5, Boston 3
Minnesota 7, Texas 5, 10 innings
Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 3
Saturday’s Games
Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-6), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 4-4) at Kansas City (Keller 6-6), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-0), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-2), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 6-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 10, Arizona 3
Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 4, St. Louis 0
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3
Friday’s Games
Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 9, St. Louis 1
Pittsburgh 11, Cleveland 10
Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 2
Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0
San Diego 8, Cincinnati 2
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5) at Washington (Ross 3-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (López 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-7), 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at San Francisco (Wood 6-3), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-1) at San Diego (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5) at Atlanta (Smyly 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 6-5), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-0) at Arizona (Peacock 2-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
