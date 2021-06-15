All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 43 25 .632 _ Boston 41 27 .603 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 43 25 .632 _ Boston 41 27 .603 2 New York 34 32 .515 8 Toronto 33 32 .508 8½ Baltimore 22 44 .333 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 42 25 .627 _ Cleveland 36 28 .563 4½ Kansas City 30 36 .455 11½ Detroit 28 39 .418 14 Minnesota 26 41 .388 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 42 27 .609 _ Houston 38 28 .576 2½ Seattle 34 35 .493 8 Los Angeles 33 34 .493 8 Texas 25 42 .373 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 34 25 .576 _ Philadelphia 32 33 .492 5 Atlanta 30 34 .469 6½ Washington 29 35 .453 7½ Miami 29 38 .433 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 38 29 .567 _ Milwaukee 38 29 .567 _ Cincinnati 34 31 .523 3 St. Louis 34 33 .507 4 Pittsburgh 23 43 .348 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 42 25 .627 _ Los Angeles 41 26 .612 1 San Diego 38 31 .551 5 Colorado 27 41 .397 15½ Arizona 20 48 .294 22½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 2, Toronto 1

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Houston 6, Texas 3, 10 innings

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 10, Minnesota 0

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 3-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Toronto (Stripling 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-1) at Cleveland (Civale 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Houston (Greinke 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Colorado 3, San Diego 2

St. Louis 4, Miami 2

Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Philadelphia 1

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 8, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

St. Louis 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Colorado 8, San Diego 4

San Francisco 9, Arizona 8

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 3

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 4-5) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2), 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 6-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0) at Washington (Espino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stock 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 6-2), 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.