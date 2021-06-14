All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 42 24 .636 _ Boston 39 27 .591 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 42 24 .636 _ Boston 39 27 .591 3 Toronto 33 30 .524 7½ New York 33 32 .508 8½ Baltimore 22 42 .344 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 41 24 .631 _ Cleveland 34 28 .548 5½ Kansas City 30 34 .469 10½ Detroit 26 39 .400 15 Minnesota 26 39 .400 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 40 27 .597 _ Houston 37 28 .569 2 Los Angeles 33 32 .508 6 Seattle 32 35 .478 8 Texas 25 41 .379 14½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 32 25 .561 _ Philadelphia 32 31 .508 3 Atlanta 30 33 .476 5 Miami 29 36 .446 7 Washington 27 35 .435 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 38 27 .585 _ Milwaukee 38 27 .585 _ Cincinnati 32 31 .508 5 St. Louis 32 33 .492 6 Pittsburgh 23 41 .359 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 40 25 .615 _ Los Angeles 39 26 .600 1 San Diego 38 29 .567 3 Colorado 25 41 .379 15½ Arizona 20 46 .303 20½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 18, Boston 4

Seattle 6, Cleveland 2

Houston 14, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3

Oakland 6, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Toronto (Ryu 5-4), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 3-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 3-4) at Kansas City (Minor 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 4-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-6), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, San Francisco 0

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 2

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-6) at Washington (Corbin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-9) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 7-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 6-2) at Colorado (González 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.