All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|41
|24
|.631
|_
|Boston
|39
|26
|.600
|2
|New York
|33
|31
|.516
|7½
|Toronto
|32
|30
|.516
|7½
|Baltimore
|22
|41
|.349
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|40
|24
|.625
|_
|Cleveland
|34
|27
|.557
|4½
|Kansas City
|30
|33
|.476
|9½
|Detroit
|26
|38
|.406
|14
|Minnesota
|26
|38
|.406
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|39
|27
|.591
|_
|Houston
|36
|28
|.563
|2
|Los Angeles
|32
|32
|.500
|6
|Seattle
|31
|35
|.470
|8
|Texas
|25
|40
|.385
|13½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|32
|24
|.571
|_
|Philadelphia
|31
|31
|.500
|4
|Atlanta
|29
|33
|.468
|6
|Miami
|29
|35
|.453
|7
|Washington
|26
|35
|.426
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|37
|27
|.578
|_
|Milwaukee
|37
|27
|.578
|_
|St. Louis
|32
|32
|.500
|5
|Cincinnati
|31
|31
|.500
|5
|Pittsburgh
|23
|40
|.365
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|40
|24
|.625
|_
|Los Angeles
|38
|26
|.594
|2
|San Diego
|37
|29
|.561
|4
|Colorado
|25
|40
|.385
|15½
|Arizona
|20
|45
|.308
|20½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 7, Seattle 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Boston 6, Toronto 5
Houston 6, Minnesota 4
Oakland 4, Kansas City 3
L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4
Toronto 7, Boston 2
Oakland 11, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7
Cleveland 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 15, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
Minnesota 5, Houston 2
Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-2) at Detroit (Funkhouser 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 3-2) at Boston (Pérez 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 6-2), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at Arizona (Duplantier 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-0), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 5
San Francisco 1, Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 3, San Diego 2
Cincinnati 11, Colorado 5
Miami 4, Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4
L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Washington 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 1
Miami 4, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 10, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4
Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
San Francisco 2, Washington 1, 8 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2
Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 4-2) at Washington (Ross 2-6), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 2-3) at Miami (López 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-6) at Cincinnati (Santillan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at Arizona (Duplantier 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-0), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 3-3), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
