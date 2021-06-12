All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 41 24 .631 _ Boston 39 26 .600 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 41 24 .631 _ Boston 39 26 .600 2 New York 33 31 .516 7½ Toronto 32 30 .516 7½ Baltimore 22 41 .349 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 40 24 .625 _ Cleveland 34 27 .557 4½ Kansas City 30 33 .476 9½ Detroit 26 38 .406 14 Minnesota 26 38 .406 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 39 27 .591 _ Houston 36 28 .563 2 Los Angeles 32 32 .500 6 Seattle 31 35 .470 8 Texas 25 40 .385 13½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 32 24 .571 _ Philadelphia 31 31 .500 4 Atlanta 29 33 .468 6 Miami 29 35 .453 7 Washington 26 35 .426 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 37 27 .578 _ Milwaukee 37 27 .578 _ St. Louis 32 32 .500 5 Cincinnati 31 31 .500 5 Pittsburgh 23 40 .365 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 40 24 .625 _ Los Angeles 38 26 .594 2 San Diego 37 29 .561 4 Colorado 25 40 .385 15½ Arizona 20 45 .308 20½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 7, Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Boston 6, Toronto 5

Houston 6, Minnesota 4

Oakland 4, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Toronto 7, Boston 2

Oakland 11, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7

Cleveland 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 15, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 5, Houston 2

Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-2) at Detroit (Funkhouser 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 3-2) at Boston (Pérez 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 6-2), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at Arizona (Duplantier 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 5

San Francisco 1, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 3, San Diego 2

Cincinnati 11, Colorado 5

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Washington 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 1

Miami 4, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 10, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

San Francisco 2, Washington 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2

Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 4-2) at Washington (Ross 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 2-3) at Miami (López 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-6) at Cincinnati (Santillan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at Arizona (Duplantier 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 3-3), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

