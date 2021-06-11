All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|40
|24
|.625
|_
|Boston
|39
|25
|.609
|1
|New York
|33
|30
|.524
|6½
|Toronto
|31
|30
|.508
|7½
|Baltimore
|22
|40
|.355
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|24
|.619
|_
|Cleveland
|33
|27
|.550
|4½
|Kansas City
|30
|32
|.484
|8½
|Detroit
|26
|37
|.413
|13
|Minnesota
|25
|38
|.397
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|38
|27
|.585
|_
|Houston
|36
|27
|.571
|1
|Los Angeles
|31
|32
|.492
|6
|Seattle
|31
|34
|.477
|7
|Texas
|24
|40
|.375
|13½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|31
|24
|.564
|_
|Philadelphia
|30
|31
|.492
|4
|Atlanta
|29
|32
|.475
|5
|Miami
|28
|35
|.444
|7
|Washington
|25
|34
|.424
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|36
|27
|.571
|_
|Milwaukee
|36
|27
|.571
|_
|St. Louis
|32
|31
|.508
|4
|Cincinnati
|30
|31
|.492
|5
|Pittsburgh
|23
|39
|.371
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|39
|23
|.629
|_
|Los Angeles
|38
|25
|.603
|1½
|San Diego
|37
|28
|.569
|3½
|Colorado
|25
|39
|.391
|15
|Arizona
|20
|44
|.313
|20
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 8, Seattle 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2
Boston 12, Houston 8
Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 6, Oakland 1
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 7, Seattle 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Boston 6, Toronto 5
Houston 6, Minnesota 4
Oakland 4, Kansas City 3
L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Kowar 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (López 2-6) at Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Detroit (Ureña 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 6-1), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 5-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 6-2), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 3, 8 innings
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
Miami 11, Colorado 4
San Francisco at Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 5
San Francisco 1, Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 3, San Diego 2
Cincinnati 11, Colorado 5
Miami 4, Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4
L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 7-0) at Washington (Ross 2-6), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 3-3) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 4-5) at Cincinnati (Miley 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Gant 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.