CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Streeteries to remain open in Montgomery Co. | Va. gets $30.6M from CDC | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 40 24 .625 _
Boston 39 25 .609 1
New York 33 30 .524
Toronto 31 30 .508
Baltimore 22 40 .355 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 39 24 .619 _
Cleveland 33 27 .550
Kansas City 30 32 .484
Detroit 26 37 .413 13
Minnesota 25 38 .397 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 38 27 .585 _
Houston 36 27 .571 1
Los Angeles 31 32 .492 6
Seattle 31 34 .477 7
Texas 24 40 .375 13½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 31 24 .564 _
Philadelphia 30 31 .492 4
Atlanta 29 32 .475 5
Miami 28 35 .444 7
Washington 25 34 .424 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 36 27 .571 _
Milwaukee 36 27 .571 _
St. Louis 32 31 .508 4
Cincinnati 30 31 .492 5
Pittsburgh 23 39 .371 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 39 23 .629 _
Los Angeles 38 25 .603
San Diego 37 28 .569
Colorado 25 39 .391 15
Arizona 20 44 .313 20

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 8, Seattle 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

Boston 12, Houston 8

Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 6, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 7, Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Boston 6, Toronto 5

Houston 6, Minnesota 4

Oakland 4, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kowar 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (López 2-6) at Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Detroit (Ureña 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 5-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 6-2), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 3, 8 innings

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Miami 11, Colorado 4

San Francisco at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 5

San Francisco 1, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 3, San Diego 2

Cincinnati 11, Colorado 5

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 7-0) at Washington (Ross 2-6), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 3-3) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 4-5) at Cincinnati (Miley 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Gant 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up