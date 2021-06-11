All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 40 24 .625 _ Boston 39 25 .609 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 40 24 .625 _ Boston 39 25 .609 1 New York 33 30 .524 6½ Toronto 31 30 .508 7½ Baltimore 22 40 .355 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 39 24 .619 _ Cleveland 33 27 .550 4½ Kansas City 30 32 .484 8½ Detroit 26 37 .413 13 Minnesota 25 38 .397 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 38 27 .585 _ Houston 36 27 .571 1 Los Angeles 31 32 .492 6 Seattle 31 34 .477 7 Texas 24 40 .375 13½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 31 24 .564 _ Philadelphia 30 31 .492 4 Atlanta 29 32 .475 5 Miami 28 35 .444 7 Washington 25 34 .424 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 36 27 .571 _ Milwaukee 36 27 .571 _ St. Louis 32 31 .508 4 Cincinnati 30 31 .492 5 Pittsburgh 23 39 .371 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 39 23 .629 _ Los Angeles 38 25 .603 1½ San Diego 37 28 .569 3½ Colorado 25 39 .391 15 Arizona 20 44 .313 20

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 8, Seattle 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

Boston 12, Houston 8

Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 6, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 7, Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Boston 6, Toronto 5

Houston 6, Minnesota 4

Oakland 4, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kowar 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (López 2-6) at Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Detroit (Ureña 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 5-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 6-2), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 3, 8 innings

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Miami 11, Colorado 4

San Francisco at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 5

San Francisco 1, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 3, San Diego 2

Cincinnati 11, Colorado 5

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 7-0) at Washington (Ross 2-6), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 3-3) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 4-5) at Cincinnati (Miley 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Gant 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

