Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 39 24 .619 _
Boston 37 25 .597
New York 33 29 .532
Toronto 31 28 .525 6
Baltimore 22 39 .361 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 37 24 .607 _
Cleveland 32 27 .542 4
Kansas City 29 31 .483
Detroit 25 36 .410 12
Minnesota 24 37 .393 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 37 26 .587 _
Houston 35 26 .574 1
Seattle 31 32 .492 6
Los Angeles 30 32 .484
Texas 24 39 .381 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 30 24 .556 _
Atlanta 29 30 .492
Philadelphia 29 31 .483 4
Washington 25 33 .431 7
Miami 26 35 .426

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 35 27 .565 _
Milwaukee 34 27 .557 ½
St. Louis 32 30 .516 3
Cincinnati 29 30 .492
Pittsburgh 23 37 .383 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 38 23 .623 _
Los Angeles 36 25 .590 2
San Diego 37 27 .578
Colorado 25 37 .403 13½
Arizona 20 43 .317 19

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1

Houston 8, Boston 3

Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 11 innings

St. Louis 8, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Minnesota 6

Washington 9, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 1

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Detroit (Skubal 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-2) at Cleveland (Civale 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 2-3) at Boston (Richards 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 4-3) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-7), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 0

Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 8, Cleveland 2

Washington 9, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-4), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 7-0) at Washington (Ross 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 5-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

