CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 39 24 .619 _
Boston 37 25 .597
New York 33 29 .532
Toronto 31 28 .525 6
Baltimore 22 39 .361 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 37 24 .607 _
Cleveland 32 27 .542 4
Kansas City 29 31 .483
Detroit 25 36 .410 12
Minnesota 24 37 .393 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 37 26 .587 _
Houston 35 26 .574 1
Seattle 31 32 .492 6
Los Angeles 30 32 .484
Texas 24 39 .381 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 30 24 .556 _
Atlanta 29 30 .492
Philadelphia 29 31 .483 4
Washington 25 33 .431 7
Miami 26 35 .426

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 35 27 .565 _
Milwaukee 34 27 .557 ½
St. Louis 32 30 .516 3
Cincinnati 29 30 .492
Pittsburgh 23 37 .383 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 38 23 .623 _
Los Angeles 36 25 .590 2
San Diego 37 27 .578
Colorado 25 37 .403 13½
Arizona 20 43 .317 19

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Detroit 5, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

Houston 7, Boston 1

Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 1

Oakland 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 8, Kansas City 1

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1

Houston 8, Boston 3

Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 11 innings

St. Louis 8, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Minnesota 6

Washington 9, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 1

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Sheffield 5-4) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 6-2) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3) at Minnesota (Happ 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 5-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-5), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 6, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5

Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 4

Oakland 5, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 0

Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 8, Cleveland 2

Washington 9, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-8), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 4-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 5-2) at Washington (Scherzer 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (González 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

What's taking so long for the Army to update its on-base lodging?

GSA set to alter cloud buying landscape with new policy

Military spouses now have new ways to find careers through DoD and USO

Data integrity remains an issue for VA, despite improvements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up