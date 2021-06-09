All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 39 24 .619 _ Boston 37 25 .597 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 39 24 .619 _ Boston 37 25 .597 1½ New York 33 29 .532 5½ Toronto 31 28 .525 6 Baltimore 22 39 .361 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 37 24 .607 _ Cleveland 32 27 .542 4 Kansas City 29 31 .483 7½ Detroit 25 36 .410 12 Minnesota 24 37 .393 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 37 26 .587 _ Houston 35 26 .574 1 Seattle 31 32 .492 6 Los Angeles 30 32 .484 6½ Texas 24 39 .381 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 30 24 .556 _ Atlanta 29 30 .492 3½ Philadelphia 29 31 .483 4 Washington 25 33 .431 7 Miami 26 35 .426 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 35 27 .565 _ Milwaukee 34 27 .557 ½ St. Louis 32 30 .516 3 Cincinnati 29 30 .492 4½ Pittsburgh 23 37 .383 11

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 38 23 .623 _ Los Angeles 36 25 .590 2 San Diego 37 27 .578 2½ Colorado 25 37 .403 13½ Arizona 20 43 .317 19

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Detroit 5, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

Houston 7, Boston 1

Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 1

Oakland 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 8, Kansas City 1

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1

Houston 8, Boston 3

Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 11 innings

St. Louis 8, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Minnesota 6

Washington 9, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 1

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Sheffield 5-4) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 6-2) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3) at Minnesota (Happ 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 5-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-5), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 6, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5

Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 4

Oakland 5, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 0

Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 8, Cleveland 2

Washington 9, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-8), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 4-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 5-2) at Washington (Scherzer 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (González 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

