Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 36 23 .610 _
Boston 34 23 .596 1
New York 31 27 .534
Toronto 29 26 .527 5
Baltimore 20 37 .351 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 35 22 .614 _
Cleveland 30 25 .545 4
Kansas City 29 26 .527 5
Detroit 23 34 .404 12
Minnesota 22 35 .386 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 34 25 .576 _
Houston 32 25 .561 1
Seattle 29 30 .492 5
Los Angeles 26 31 .456 7
Texas 23 36 .390 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 27 23 .540 _
Atlanta 26 29 .473
Philadelphia 26 30 .464 4
Washington 24 30 .444 5
Miami 24 32 .429 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 32 25 .561 _
Milwaukee 31 26 .544 1
St. Louis 31 27 .534
Cincinnati 26 29 .473 5
Pittsburgh 22 34 .393

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 36 21 .632 _
San Diego 36 23 .610 1
Los Angeles 34 23 .596 2
Colorado 23 35 .397 13½
Arizona 20 39 .339 17

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 5, Houston 1

Colorado 11, Texas 6

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1

Houston 13, Toronto 1

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 4

Kansas City 14, Minnesota 5

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 8

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2

Oakland 9, Colorado 5

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 4-2) at Toronto (Stripling 1-3), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 7-2) at Baltimore (Means 4-1), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 4-2) at Texas (Allard 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 5-2) at Kansas City (Minor 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 3-2), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Washington 1

Colorado 11, Texas 6

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 7, Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Friday’s Games

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 9, Miami 2

Milwaukee 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 5

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4

Oakland 9, Colorado 5

San Francisco 8, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 4-2) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 6-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Ross 2-5) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stewart 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 6-0), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-2), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

