All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|36
|23
|.610
|_
|Boston
|34
|23
|.596
|1
|New York
|31
|27
|.534
|4½
|Toronto
|29
|26
|.527
|5
|Baltimore
|20
|37
|.351
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|35
|22
|.614
|_
|Cleveland
|30
|25
|.545
|4
|Kansas City
|29
|26
|.527
|5
|Detroit
|23
|34
|.404
|12
|Minnesota
|22
|35
|.386
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|34
|25
|.576
|_
|Houston
|32
|25
|.561
|1
|Seattle
|29
|30
|.492
|5
|Los Angeles
|26
|31
|.456
|7
|Texas
|23
|36
|.390
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|27
|23
|.540
|_
|Atlanta
|26
|29
|.473
|3½
|Philadelphia
|26
|30
|.464
|4
|Washington
|24
|30
|.444
|5
|Miami
|24
|32
|.429
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|32
|25
|.561
|_
|Milwaukee
|31
|26
|.544
|1
|St. Louis
|31
|27
|.534
|1½
|Cincinnati
|26
|29
|.473
|5
|Pittsburgh
|22
|34
|.393
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|36
|21
|.632
|_
|San Diego
|36
|23
|.610
|1
|Los Angeles
|34
|23
|.596
|2
|Colorado
|23
|35
|.397
|13½
|Arizona
|20
|39
|.339
|17
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 5, Houston 1
Colorado 11, Texas 6
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
Friday’s Games
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1
Houston 13, Toronto 1
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 4
Kansas City 14, Minnesota 5
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 8
L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2
Oakland 9, Colorado 5
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 4-2) at Toronto (Stripling 1-3), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 7-2) at Baltimore (Means 4-1), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 4-2) at Texas (Allard 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 5-2) at Kansas City (Minor 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 3-2), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Washington 1
Colorado 11, Texas 6
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 3
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 7, Chicago Cubs 2
San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Friday’s Games
Washington 2, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 9, Miami 2
Milwaukee 5, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 5
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4
Oakland 9, Colorado 5
San Francisco 8, Chicago Cubs 5
San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 4-2) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 6-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Ross 2-5) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stewart 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 6-0), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-2), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
