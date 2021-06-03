All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 35 22 .614 _ Boston 32 23 .582 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 35 22 .614 _ Boston 32 23 .582 2 New York 31 25 .554 3½ Toronto 29 25 .537 4½ Baltimore 19 37 .339 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 33 22 .600 _ Cleveland 30 24 .556 2½ Kansas City 27 26 .509 5 Detroit 23 32 .418 10 Minnesota 22 33 .400 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 33 25 .569 _ Houston 31 24 .564 ½ Seattle 28 29 .491 4½ Los Angeles 25 30 .455 6½ Texas 22 35 .386 10½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 27 21 .563 _ Philadelphia 26 29 .473 4½ Atlanta 25 28 .472 4½ Miami 24 30 .444 6 Washington 23 29 .442 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 32 23 .582 _ St. Louis 31 25 .554 1½ Milwaukee 29 26 .527 3 Cincinnati 24 29 .453 7 Pittsburgh 20 34 .370 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 34 21 .618 _ San Diego 34 23 .596 1 Los Angeles 33 23 .589 1½ Colorado 22 34 .393 12½ Arizona 20 37 .351 15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Houston 2, Boston 1

Colorado 6, Texas 3

Oakland 6, Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 7-2) at Baltimore (Akin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 5-2) at Toronto (Ryu 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 5-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-6) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 6

Washington 5, Atlanta 3

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Colorado 6, Texas 3

L.A. Dodgers 14, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Poteet 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Peacock 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-8) at St. Louis (Kim 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.