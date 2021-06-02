VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 35 22 .614 _
Boston 32 23 .582 2
New York 31 25 .554
Toronto 29 25 .537
Baltimore 19 37 .339 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 33 22 .600 _
Cleveland 30 24 .556
Kansas City 27 26 .509 5
Detroit 23 32 .418 10
Minnesota 22 33 .400 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 33 25 .569 _
Houston 31 24 .564 ½
Seattle 28 29 .491
Los Angeles 25 30 .455
Texas 22 35 .386 10½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 27 21 .563 _
Philadelphia 26 29 .473
Atlanta 25 28 .472
Miami 24 30 .444 6
Washington 23 29 .442 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 32 23 .582 _
St. Louis 31 25 .554
Milwaukee 29 26 .527 3
Cincinnati 24 29 .453 7
Pittsburgh 20 34 .370 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 34 21 .618 _
San Diego 34 23 .596 1
Los Angeles 33 23 .589
Colorado 22 34 .393 12½
Arizona 20 37 .351 15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 5, Miami 1

Baltimore 7, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3, 11 innings

Detroit 10, Milwaukee 7

Houston 5, Boston 1

Kansas City 10, Pittsburgh 5

Colorado 3, Texas 2, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 1

Oakland 12, Seattle 6

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Houston 2, Boston 1

Colorado 6, Texas 3

Oakland 6, Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 3-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 3-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-3), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Miami 1

Philadelphia 17, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 3

Washington 11, Atlanta 6

Detroit 10, Milwaukee 7

Kansas City 10, Pittsburgh 5

Colorado 3, Texas 2, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 1

Arizona 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 6

Washington 5, Atlanta 3

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Colorado 6, Texas 3

L.A. Dodgers 14, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 3-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 12:20 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Duplantier 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-2), 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-1) at San Diego (Darvish 5-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

