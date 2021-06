Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifying Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT Top two teams in each group advance to super round x-advanced to super round FIRST ROUND GROUP…

All Times EDT Top two teams in each group advance to super round x-advanced to super round FIRST ROUND GROUP A W L Pct GB x-United States 2 0 1.000 — x-Dominican Republic 2 1 .667 ½ Nicaragua 1 2 .333 1½ Puerto Rico 0 2 .000 2 Monday, May 31 At Port St. Lucie, Fla. Dominican Republic 5, Puerto Rico 2 United States 7, Nicaragua 1 Tuesday, June 1 At West Palm Beach, Fla. Nicaragua 7, Puerto Rico 6, 10 innings United States 8, Dominican Republic 6 Wednesday, June 2 At Port St. Lucie, Fla. Dominican Republic 13, Nicaragua 3 Thursday, June 3 At Port St. Lucie, Fla. Puerto Rico vs. United States, ccd., rain GROUP B W L Pct GB x-Venezuela 3 0 1.000 — x-Canada 2 1 .667 1 Cuba 1 2 .000 2 Colombia 0 3 .000 3 Monday, May 31 At West Palm Beach, Fla. Venezuela 6, Cuba 5 Canada 7, Colombia 0 Tuesday, June 1 At Port St. Lucie, Fla. Venezuela 3, Colombia 2 Canada 6, Cuba 5 Wednesday, June 2 At West Palm Beach, Fla. Venezuela 5, Canada 0 Cuba 16, Colombia 3 SUPER ROUND Head-to-head games from first round carry over Top team qualifies Second- and third-place advance to Final Qualifier W L Pct GB United States 10.000— Venezuela 10.000— Canada 01.0001 Dominican Republic 01.0001 Friday, June 4 At West Palm Beach, Fla. Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, 1 p.m. Canada vs. United States, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5 At Port St. Lucie, Fla. Canada vs. Dominican Republic, 1 p.m. Venezuela vs. United States, 7 p.m. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.