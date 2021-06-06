Arizona rides Irvin’s complete-game gem to 4-0 win over UCSB

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Garrett Irvin fired a complete-game three-hitter, Daniel Susac gave No. 5 overall seed Arizona the only…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Garrett Irvin fired a complete-game three-hitter, Daniel Susac gave No. 5 overall seed Arizona the only run it needed with a first-inning single and Tony Bullard put the finishing touches on a victory with a two-run home run in the top of the eighth as the Wildcats blanked UC Santa Barbara 4-0 in the winners bracket of the Tucson Regional on Saturday.

Irvin yielded just three singles in his gem, striking out 10 without issuing a walk for the Wildcats (42-15). Bullard finished with three hits in four trips and Branden Boissiere had two hits, including an RBI single in the third.

Matt McGreevy (9-2) took the loss for the Gauchos (40-19), who had a nine-game winning streak end. McGreevy allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings, striking out six.

UC Santa Barbara will play Oklahoma State in an elimination game on Sunday. Arizona awaits the winner on Monday.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.