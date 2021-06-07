CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Arizona earns Super Regionals…

Arizona earns Super Regionals berth with 5-2 win over UCSB

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 1:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Holgate had two hits, including a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give No. 5 overall seed Arizona some breathing room, and the Wildcats earned a berth in the Super Regionals by eliminating UC Santa Barbara 5-2 in the Tucson Regional on Sunday.

Arizona starter Chandler Murphy upped his record to 7-0 with the win, allowing one run while scattering seven hits in five innings. Five Wildcat relievers held the Gauchos (41-20) to three hits and an unearned run over the final four innings with Vince Vannelle getting the final three outs for his eighth save.

Arizona (43-15) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Tanner O’Tremba’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Nik McClaughry. Cole Cummings RBI single in the top of the fourth pulled UCSB within a run. Holgate’s homer stretched the Wildcats lead to 4-1. Nick Oakley scored on a wild pitch in the seventh for the Gauchos. McClaughry had an RBI single in the eighth to cap the scoring for Arizona.

James Callahan (3-4) took the loss for UCSB, yielding four runs on six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up