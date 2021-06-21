CORONAVIRUS: Md., Va. celebrate milestones | Biden outlines vaccine plan | MARC Train to resume full service in August | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Argentina beats Paraguay, secures…

Argentina beats Paraguay, secures Copa America knockout spot

The Associated Press

June 21, 2021, 10:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Papu Gómez scored in the 10th minute as Argentina beat Paraguay 1-0 on Monday and secured its place in the Copa America knockout stage.

The result at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia put Argentina atop Group A with seven points from three matches. The game also gave Lionel Messi a record 147th cap for the national team, equalling the mark of retired defender Javier Mascherano.

Chile, which also advanced to the quarterfinals, is second in the group with five points after the 1-1 draw with Uruguay. Paraguay has three points, followed by Uruguay (1) and Bolivia (0).

Captain Messi, seeking his first major title with the national team, had to work with a team impacted by six changes in the starting lineup.

Defenders Germán Pezzella and Nicolás Tagliafico, midfielders Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Paredes; and forwards Sergio Aguero and Ángel di Maria started. Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Lautaro Martínez and Nico González were left out of the starting lineup.

The changes did not stop Argentina from starting strongly. Early in the game, Messi found Di María on the right, and the veteran winger eluded the Paraguayan defense with an assist to Gómez. The striker lifted a shot over Paraguay goalkeeper Antony Silva.

Argentina forced Silva to make important saves in the first half but the energy of the team waned in the second half, as it has in several recent matches.

“I was waiting for this opportunity,” Argentina’s Gómez said after the match. “I am thinking of my family, my friends. It comes to your mind that you made a lot of effort (to be there). I had the patience to wait.”

Argentina’s last group-stage match will be on Monday against Bolivia. Paraguay will take on Chile on Thursday. The top four in each five-team group will advance.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Electronics manufacturers send warning shot across CMMC’s bow

Adieu to CVR, the platform that taught DoD how to act as an IT enterprise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up