AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 29 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (12) 11 4 155 2 1 2 2. Seattle (1) 12 4 138 1 1 4 3. Connecticut 10 5 133 4 2 3 4. Chicago 9 8 120 3 2 4 5. Dallas 8 8 90 7 5 9 6. Minnesota 7 7 84 9 5 8 7. Dallas 7 7 83 8 5 9 8. New York 8 8 72 5 5 10 9. Washington 7 8 59 6 6 10 10. Los Angeles 6 8 39 11 9 11 11. Atlanta 5 9 28 10 10 11 12. Indiana 1 15 13 12 12 12

