AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 29 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (12)
|11
|4
|155
|2
|1
|2
|2. Seattle (1)
|12
|4
|138
|1
|1
|4
|3. Connecticut
|10
|5
|133
|4
|2
|3
|4. Chicago
|9
|8
|120
|3
|2
|4
|5. Dallas
|8
|8
|90
|7
|5
|9
|6. Minnesota
|7
|7
|84
|9
|5
|8
|7. Dallas
|7
|7
|83
|8
|5
|9
|8. New York
|8
|8
|72
|5
|5
|10
|9. Washington
|7
|8
|59
|6
|6
|10
|10. Los Angeles
|6
|8
|39
|11
|9
|11
|11. Atlanta
|5
|9
|28
|10
|10
|11
|12. Indiana
|1
|15
|13
|12
|12
|12
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.