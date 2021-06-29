Coronavirus News: Delta variant fuels case rise in Missouri | WV Gov. Justice: ‘If you’re not vaccinated, you’re part of the problem’ | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » AP WNBA Power Poll

AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 1:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 29 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Las Vegas (12) 11 4 155 2 1 2
2. Seattle (1) 12 4 138 1 1 4
3. Connecticut 10 5 133 4 2 3
4. Chicago 9 8 120 3 2 4
5. Dallas 8 8 90 7 5 9
6. Minnesota 7 7 84 9 5 8
7. Dallas 7 7 83 8 5 9
8. New York 8 8 72 5 5 10
9. Washington 7 8 59 6 6 10
10. Los Angeles 6 8 39 11 9 11
11. Atlanta 5 9 28 10 10 11
12. Indiana 1 15 13 12 12 12

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

Pentagon cancels JEDI Cloud contract after years of contentious litigation

Biden's diversity and inclusion EO highlights struggling federal internship program

Bots starting to help DoD figure out right price for weapons systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up