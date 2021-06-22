CORONAVIRUS: Va. pharmacies expand hours | 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » AP WNBA Power Poll

AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 2:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 22 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Seattle (13) 12 2 167 1 1 2
2. Las Vegas (1) 10 3 155 2 1 2
3. Chicago 7 7 130 10 3 8
4. Connecticut 8 5 124 3 3 6
5. New York 7 6 110 4 4 7
6. Washington 6 6 94 9 4 9
7. Dallas 6 7 90 5 4 8
8. Phoenix 6 7 81 6 5 8
9. Minnesota 5 7 50 7 8 11
10. Atlanta 5 7 39 8 9 11
11. Los Angeles 5 7 38 11 9 11
12. Indiana 1 14 14 12 12 12

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Adieu to CVR, the platform that taught DoD how to act as an IT enterprise

Electronics manufacturers send warning shot across CMMC’s bow

USPS career executive who led pandemic response task force to retire this summer

Did DHS ‘go rogue’ with FirstSource III solicitation?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up