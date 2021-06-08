AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 8 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Connecticut (10)
|8
|2
|150
|3
|1
|3
|2. Seattle (2)
|7
|2
|143
|1
|1
|3
|3. Las Vegas (1)
|7
|3
|136
|2
|1
|3
|4. Phoenix
|5
|3
|116
|6
|4
|5
|5. Los Angeles
|4
|3
|87
|7
|6
|9
|(tie) New York
|5
|4
|87
|4
|5
|9
|7. Minnesota
|3
|4
|75
|10
|5
|9
|8. Atlanta
|4
|4
|72
|5
|4
|10
|9. Dallas
|3
|5
|66
|11
|6
|10
|10. Washington
|2
|5
|39
|9
|7
|11
|11. Chicago
|2
|7
|30
|8
|9
|11
|12. Indiana
|1
|9
|13
|12
|12
|12
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.