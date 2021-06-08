AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 8 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Connecticut (10) 8 2 150 3 1 3 2. Seattle (2) 7 2 143 1 1 3 3. Las Vegas (1) 7 3 136 2 1 3 4. Phoenix 5 3 116 6 4 5 5. Los Angeles 4 3 87 7 6 9 (tie) New York 5 4 87 4 5 9 7. Minnesota 3 4 75 10 5 9 8. Atlanta 4 4 72 5 4 10 9. Dallas 3 5 66 11 6 10 10. Washington 2 5 39 9 7 11 11. Chicago 2 7 30 8 9 11 12. Indiana 1 9 13 12 12 12

