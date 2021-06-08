CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Home » Sports » AP WNBA Power Poll

AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 3:31 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 8 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Connecticut (10) 8 2 150 3 1 3
2. Seattle (2) 7 2 143 1 1 3
3. Las Vegas (1) 7 3 136 2 1 3
4. Phoenix 5 3 116 6 4 5
5. Los Angeles 4 3 87 7 6 9
(tie) New York 5 4 87 4 5 9
7. Minnesota 3 4 75 10 5 9
8. Atlanta 4 4 72 5 4 10
9. Dallas 3 5 66 11 6 10
10. Washington 2 5 39 9 7 11
11. Chicago 2 7 30 8 9 11
12. Indiana 1 9 13 12 12 12

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

