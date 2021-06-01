AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 1 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Seattle (10) 5 1 153 2 1 2 2. Las Vegas (2) 5 2 138 3 1 4 3. Connecticut (1) 6 2 135 1 2 3 4. New York 5 2 108 3 4 6 5. Atlanta (1) 4 2 104 10 1 6 6. Phoenix 3 3 95 6 4 10 7. Los Angeles 2 2 71 11 6 10 8. Chicago 2 4 66 5 5 9 9. Washington 2 4 58 8 7 11 10. Minnesota 1 4 40 9 8 11 11. Dallas 1 4 33 7 9 11 12. Indiana 1 7 13 12 12 12

