CORONAVIRUS: Vaccine rates among DC teens | DC is open rally | Will vaccine boosters be necessary? | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Álvarez breaks late tie,…

Álvarez breaks late tie, Galaxy beat Whitecaps 2-1

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 1:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Efraín Álvarez scored in stoppage time to give the LA Galaxy a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night.

Alvarez connected in the 93rd minute, scoring his second MLS goal just a minute after the Whitecaps’ Janio Bikel found the far post to tie it with his first MLS goal.

The Galaxy (6-3-0) have won four of their last six. Vancouver (2-6-1) has lost five straight.

Chicarito opened the scoring for the Galaxy in the 47th minute. He’s tied for the league lead with eight goals.

Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond came up with a late diving save off a headed attempt by Caio Alexandre seconds before time expired.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

The underlying process for GWACs hasn’t changed since 1994; ADI says it’s time

Military leaders push back on taking crimes out of chain of command

OPM vows to improve PMF program amid 'unacceptable decline' in diverse candidates

House committee supports higher IRS budget to reverse ‘chronic underfunding’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up