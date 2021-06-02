Alexander-Arnold injured for England in Euro 2020 warmup

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — Trent Alexander-Arnold gave England an injury scare barely a week before the European Championship by hobbling…

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — Trent Alexander-Arnold gave England an injury scare barely a week before the European Championship by hobbling off with a suspected left hamstring injury in a warmup match on Wednesday.

The Liverpool right back sustained the injury just before full time of the 1-0 win over Austria while clearing the ball with his left foot near the touchline. No Austria player was near him.

Alexander-Arnold immediately signaled to come off, and ended up being helped around the perimeter of the field by a member of England’s medical staff at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.

He was one of four right backs selected by England coach Gareth Southgate in the 26-man squad for Euro 2020, so the team does have plenty of cover if Alexander-Arnold is ruled out.

