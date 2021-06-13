CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
72-year-old John Force wins NHRA New England Nationals

The Associated Press

June 13, 2021, 5:29 PM

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — John Force raced to his second Funny Car victory of the year and record 153rd overall, beating teammate Robert Hight on Sunday in the NHRA New England Nationals.

The 72-year-old Force had a 3.972-second run at 327.51 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro.

“(The win) represents a team effort,” Force said. “You have to look at both of these cars and all the people that take care of me, that’s what it’s all about. Robert helps me so much and, right now, I’ve got a car and we won today, and I did my job. I want to thank all the people in Epping for coming back.”

Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel and Aaron Stanfield in Pro Stock.

Torrence beat Mike Salinas with a 3.827 at 324.44, and Stanfield topped Greg Anderson withba 6.576 at 209.88 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

