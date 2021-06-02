CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Free beer, other incentives for 'vaccine sprint' | Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Libraries reopening | Region's vaccine progress
2021 NHL Draft Order

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 8:06 PM

July 23-24

(NHL announced forfeiture of Arizona Coyotes’ 1st-round pick in 2021 NHL Draft in sanctions announced Aug. 26, 2020.)

The order of selection for the first 15 drafting positions in the First Round, only, of the 2021 NHL Draft is as follows:

1. Buffalo

2. Seattle

3. Anaheim

4. New Jersey

5. Columbus

6. Detroit

7. San Jose

8. Los Angeles

9. Vancouver

10. Ottawa

11. Chicago

12. Calgary

13. Philadelphia

14. Dallas

15. New York Rangers

