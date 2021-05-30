Wolfsburg wins women’s German Cup for 7th year in a row

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Ewa Pajor scored the only goal of the game in extra time as Wolfsburg lifted the…

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Ewa Pajor scored the only goal of the game in extra time as Wolfsburg lifted the women’s German Cup for the seventh year in a row Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

After an attritional 90 minutes, Wolfsburg was down to 10 players in the sixth minute of extra time when goalkeeper Almuth Schult earned a red card for rushing out of her penalty area to stop a counterattack and hurtling into Frankfurt’s Lara Prašnikar.

Wolfsburg had lost only once to German opposition all season and still created the better chances after Schult was sent off.

Svenja Huth drew the Frankfurt defense wide on a counter and laid the ball off to Pajor, who had space to score low into the bottom-left corner with two minutes left. It was the second time in three seasons that the Poland striker had decided a German Cup final after Pajor scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Freiburg in 2019.

Wolfsburg has won the cup eight times in total, behind only Frankfurt, which won nine as FFC Frankfurt before it merged with the Eintracht Frankfurt club last year.

Wolfsburg can win the women’s Bundesliga next week but will realistically have to rely on leader Bayern Munich losing its last game of the season against Frankfurt on June 6.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.