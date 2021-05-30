MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Home » Sports » Wiesberger wins by 5,…

Wiesberger wins by 5, retains European Tour title in Denmark

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 12:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Bernd Wiesberger retained his title at the Made in HimmerLand event on the European Tour by shooting 7-under 64 to win by five shots on Sunday.

The Austrian golfer won the tournament in Denmark in 2019 and it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The 35-year-old Wiesberger became the first player to retain a European Tour title since Jon Rahm at the Open de España in 2019.

Wiesberger took a one-shot lead over Alexander Bjork into the final round and was three clear of Laurie Canter. They failed to seriously challenge the leader, who pulled away by making six birdies in eighth holes from No. 8 to finish 21 under overall.

Bjork shot 70 and Canter shot 69 — the highest scores in the top 16 overall finishers.

Guido Migliozzi shot the lowest round of the day, a birdie-free 63, to finish alone in second.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Congress frustrated by VA’s changing and inaccurate cost estimates for EHR project

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up