MEMORIAL DAY: Arlington National Cemetery eases restrictions | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » West Ham beats West…

West Ham beats West Brom 3-1; Allardyce steps down

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 5:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — West Ham stayed on course for a Europa League spot with a 3-1 win over already relegated West Bromwich Albion, whose manager Sam Allardyce announced after Wednesday’s game that he would step down.

Allardyce said he turned down an offer from the club to remain in charge of the club for their return to the Championship.

In a statement released shortly after the loss, Allardyce said: “West Bromwich Albion made me a generous offer to stay at The Hawthorns that shows the commitment of an ambitious club. After serious consideration I have decided not to accept that offer.”

Allardyce was hired in December with the club in 19th place, but couldn’t avoid having his team relegated from the Premier League for the first tim in his managerial career.

David Moyes’ West Ham, meanwhile, goes into the final game of the season against Southampton knowing a point will confirm a Europa League spot after coming from behind at The Hawthorns. West Brom took the lead after West Ham’s Declan Rice missed a third-minute penalty and Tomas Soucek scored an own goal.

Soucek leveled before the break, with Angelo Ogbonna and Michail Antonio scoring late to secure the win.

West Ham is in sixth place, three points ahead of Tottenham and Everton, following a remarkable turnaround after they finished 16th and survived by five points last season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

Air Force will turn its tankers into flying hotspots in first deployment of ABMS

Cyber dashboards exemplifies CDM’s evolution under Cox

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up