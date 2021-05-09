CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Walker Cup Results

Walker Cup Results

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 7:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
At Seminole Golf Club
Juno Beach, Fla.
Yardage: 7,256. Par: 72
UNITED STATES 14, GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 12
Sunday
Singles
United States 5½, Great Britain & Ireland 4½

Austin Eckroat, U.S., def. Mark Power, GB&I, 7 and 6.

Pierceson Coody, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick, GB&I, 3 and 1.

Joe Long, GB&I, def. John Pak, U.S., 1 up.

Matty Lamb, GB&I, def. Davis Thompson, U.S., 2 up.

Barclay Brown, GB&I, halved with Quade Cummins, U.S.

Angus Flanagan, GB&I, def. William Mouw, U.S., 1 up.

Ricky Castillo, U.S., def. John Murphy, GB&I, 2 and 1.

Jack Dyer, GB&I, def. Tyler Strafaci, U.S., 1 up.

Cole Hammer, U.S., def. Ben Schmidt, GB&I, 4 and 3.

Stewart Hagestad, U.S., def. Ben Jones, GB&I, 4 and 2.

Foursomes
Great Britain & Ireland 2½, United States 1½

Mark Power and John Murphy, GB&I, def. Pierceson Coody and John Pak, U.S., 1 up.

Ricky Castillo and William Mouw, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick and Barclay Brown, 1 up.

Angus Flanagan and Ben Schmidt, GB&I, halved with Cole Hammer and Davis Thompson, U.S.

Matty Lamb and Jack Dyer, GB&I, def. Stewart Hagestad and Tyler Strafaci, U.S., 6 and 5.

Saturday
Singles
United States 5, Great Britain & Ireland 3

Pierceson Coody, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick, GB&I, 2 up.

Mark Power, GB&I, def. Davis Thompson, U.S., 3 and 2.

Ricky Castillo, U.S., def. Ben Schmidt, GB&I, 5 and 3.

William Mouw, U.S., def. Ben Jones, GB&I, 4 and 3.

Matty Lamb, GB&I, def. Quade Cummins, U.S., 2 and 1.

Austin Eckroat, U.S., def. Angus Flanagan, GB&I, 1 up.

Barclay Brown, GB&I, def. John Pak, U.S., 2 and 1.

Cole Hammer, U.S., def. John Murphy, GB&I, 3 and 1.

Foursomes
Great Britain & Ireland 2, United States 2

Cole Hammer and Davis Thompson, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick and Barclay Brown, GB&I, 1 up.

Mark Power and John Murphy, GB&I, def. Quade Cummins and Austin Eckroat, U.S., 1 up.

Mac Meissner and Ricky Castillo, U.S., def. Jack Dyer and Matty Lamb, GB&I, 2 up.

Angus Flanagan and Jake Bolton, GB&I, def. Stewart Hagestad and William Mouw, U.S., 1 up.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up