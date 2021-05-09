CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Walker Cup Results

Walker Cup Results

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 12:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
At Seminole Golf Club
Juno Beach, Fla.
Yardage: 7,256. Par: 72
Sunday
UNITED STATES 8½, GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 7½
Foursomes
Great Britain & Ireland 2½, United States 1½

Mark Power and John Murphy, GB&I, def. Pierceson Coody and John Pak, U.S., 1 up.

Ricky Castillo and William Mouw, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick and Barclay Brown, 1 up.

Angus Flanagan and Ben Schmidt, GB&I, halved with Cole Hammer and Davis Thompson, U.S.

Matty Lamb and Jack Dyer, GB&I, def. Stewart Hagestad and Tyler Strafaci, U.S., 6 and 5.

More

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up