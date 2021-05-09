Walker Cup Results

At Seminole Golf Club Juno Beach, Fla. Yardage: 7,256. Par: 72 Sunday UNITED STATES 8½, GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 7½…

At Seminole Golf Club Juno Beach, Fla. Yardage: 7,256. Par: 72 Sunday UNITED STATES 8½, GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 7½ Foursomes Great Britain & Ireland 2½, United States 1½

Mark Power and John Murphy, GB&I, def. Pierceson Coody and John Pak, U.S., 1 up.

Ricky Castillo and William Mouw, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick and Barclay Brown, 1 up.

Angus Flanagan and Ben Schmidt, GB&I, halved with Cole Hammer and Davis Thompson, U.S.

Matty Lamb and Jack Dyer, GB&I, def. Stewart Hagestad and Tyler Strafaci, U.S., 6 and 5.

