Walker Cup Results

At Seminole Golf Club Juno Beach, Fla. Yardage: 7,256. Par: 72 Saturday UNITED STATES 7, GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 5 Singles United States 5, Great Britain & Ireland 3

Pierceson Coody, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick, GB&I, 2 up.

Mark Power, GB&I, def. Davis Thompson, U.S., 3 and 2.

Ricky Castillo, U.S., def. Ben Schmidt, GB&I, 5 and 3.

William Mouw, U.S., def. Ben Jones, GB&I, 4 and 3.

Matty Lamb, GB&I, def. Quade Cummins, U.S., 2 and 1.

Austin Eckroat, U.S., def. Angus Flanagan, GB&I, 1 up.

Barclay Brown, GB&I, def. John Pak, U.S., 2 and 1.

Cole Hammer, U.S., def. John Murphy, GB&I, 3 and 1.

Foursomes Great Britain & Ireland 2, United States 2

Cole Hammer and Davis Thompson, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick and Barclay Brown, GB&I, 1 up.

Mark Power and John Murphy, GB&I, def. Quade Cummins and Austin Eckroat, U.S., 1 up.

Mac Meissner and Ricky Castillo, U.S., def. Jack Dyer and Matty Lamb, GB&I, 2 up.

Angus Flanagan and Jake Bolton, GB&I, def. Stewart Hagestad and William Mouw, U.S., 1 up.

