Valencia fans protest against Singaporean owner Peter Lim

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 1:46 PM

MADRID (AP) — Thousands of Valencia fans gathered outside the team’s Mestalla Stadium to protest against Singaporean owner Peter Lim on Saturday.

Supporters of the Spanish club called for the wealthy businessman to sell his shares and leave the club he has owned since 2014.

The fans, who displayed banners saying “The future is ours,” have been upset with recent comments by Lim that belittled the supporters and downplayed their importance.

Valencia fans have been unhappy with Lim’s administration and often accuse him of running the club solely as a business.

The protests came a few days after Manchester United fans protested against American owner Joel Glazer, forcing the postponement of the team’s English Premier League game against Liverpool. The protests prompted Glazer to publish a letter in which he pledged to accelerate discussions with fans about supporters being able to have a greater say at the club.

Valencia plays a Spanish league match against Valladolid at home on Sunday. The club sits 14th in the 20-team standings, six points above the relegation zone.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

