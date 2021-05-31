USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Arkansas (32)
|46-10
|800
|1
|2. Tennessee
|45-16
|740
|4
|3. Vanderbilt
|40-15
|728
|3
|4. Texas
|42-15
|713
|2
|5. Arizona
|40-15
|633
|7
|6. Notre Dame
|30-11
|566
|8
|7. Texas Tech
|36-15
|553
|5
|7. Mississippi State
|40-15
|553
|6
|9. Stanford
|33-14
|503
|12
|10. TCU
|40-17
|498
|14
|11. Mississippi
|41-19
|492
|11
|12. Oregon
|37-14
|461
|9
|13. Florida
|38-20
|445
|13
|14. East Carolina
|41-15
|421
|10
|15. Old Dominion
|42-14
|322
|21
|16. UC Irvine
|40-16
|269
|15
|17. North Carolina State
|30-17
|252
|17
|18. Louisiana Tech
|40-18
|247
|20
|19. Nebraska
|31-12
|154
|25
|20. Southern Miss
|37-19
|151
|16
|21. UCLA
|35-18
|125
|27
|22. Gonzaga
|33-17
|124
|18
|23. Oklahoma State
|35-17
|114
|29
|24. Florida State
|30-22
|93
|22
|25. Charlotte
|39-19
|77
|19
Dropped out: No. 23 Arizona State (32-20); No. 24 South Carolina (33-21).
Others receiving votes: Others receiving votes: South Carolina (33-21) 75; Duke (32-20) 65; Liberty (39-14) 31; Miami (32-19) 30; Connecticut (33-17) 25; Arizona State (32-20) 19; Dallas Baptist (37-15) 19; Maryland (28-16) 18; Oregon State (34-22) 12; Virginia Commonwealth (37-14) 10; Fairfield (37-3) 9; Georgia Tech (29-23) 9; UC Santa Barbara (39-18) 8; Virginia (29-23) 7; Northeastern (36-10) 6; San Diego (33-12) 6; Wright State (35-11) 6; Indiana State (30-19) 3; LSU (34-22) 3; Michigan (27-17) 3; Central Michigan (40-16) 1; Grand Canyon (39-19) 1.
