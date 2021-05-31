USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
The Associated Press

May 31, 2021, 3:33 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Arkansas (32) 46-10 800 1
2. Tennessee 45-16 740 4
3. Vanderbilt 40-15 728 3
4. Texas 42-15 713 2
5. Arizona 40-15 633 7
6. Notre Dame 30-11 566 8
7. Texas Tech 36-15 553 5
7. Mississippi State 40-15 553 6
9. Stanford 33-14 503 12
10. TCU 40-17 498 14
11. Mississippi 41-19 492 11
12. Oregon 37-14 461 9
13. Florida 38-20 445 13
14. East Carolina 41-15 421 10
15. Old Dominion 42-14 322 21
16. UC Irvine 40-16 269 15
17. North Carolina State 30-17 252 17
18. Louisiana Tech 40-18 247 20
19. Nebraska 31-12 154 25
20. Southern Miss 37-19 151 16
21. UCLA 35-18 125 27
22. Gonzaga 33-17 124 18
23. Oklahoma State 35-17 114 29
24. Florida State 30-22 93 22
25. Charlotte 39-19 77 19

Dropped out: No. 23 Arizona State (32-20); No. 24 South Carolina (33-21).

Others receiving votes: Others receiving votes: South Carolina (33-21) 75; Duke (32-20) 65; Liberty (39-14) 31; Miami (32-19) 30; Connecticut (33-17) 25; Arizona State (32-20) 19; Dallas Baptist (37-15) 19; Maryland (28-16) 18; Oregon State (34-22) 12; Virginia Commonwealth (37-14) 10; Fairfield (37-3) 9; Georgia Tech (29-23) 9; UC Santa Barbara (39-18) 8; Virginia (29-23) 7; Northeastern (36-10) 6; San Diego (33-12) 6; Wright State (35-11) 6; Indiana State (30-19) 3; LSU (34-22) 3; Michigan (27-17) 3; Central Michigan (40-16) 1; Grand Canyon (39-19) 1.

