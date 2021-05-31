USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Arkansas (32) 46-10 800 1 2. Tennessee 45-16 740 4 3. Vanderbilt 40-15 728 3 4. Texas 42-15 713 2 5. Arizona 40-15 633 7 6. Notre Dame 30-11 566 8 7. Texas Tech 36-15 553 5 7. Mississippi State 40-15 553 6 9. Stanford 33-14 503 12 10. TCU 40-17 498 14 11. Mississippi 41-19 492 11 12. Oregon 37-14 461 9 13. Florida 38-20 445 13 14. East Carolina 41-15 421 10 15. Old Dominion 42-14 322 21 16. UC Irvine 40-16 269 15 17. North Carolina State 30-17 252 17 18. Louisiana Tech 40-18 247 20 19. Nebraska 31-12 154 25 20. Southern Miss 37-19 151 16 21. UCLA 35-18 125 27 22. Gonzaga 33-17 124 18 23. Oklahoma State 35-17 114 29 24. Florida State 30-22 93 22 25. Charlotte 39-19 77 19

Dropped out: No. 23 Arizona State (32-20); No. 24 South Carolina (33-21).

Others receiving votes: Others receiving votes: South Carolina (33-21) 75; Duke (32-20) 65; Liberty (39-14) 31; Miami (32-19) 30; Connecticut (33-17) 25; Arizona State (32-20) 19; Dallas Baptist (37-15) 19; Maryland (28-16) 18; Oregon State (34-22) 12; Virginia Commonwealth (37-14) 10; Fairfield (37-3) 9; Georgia Tech (29-23) 9; UC Santa Barbara (39-18) 8; Virginia (29-23) 7; Northeastern (36-10) 6; San Diego (33-12) 6; Wright State (35-11) 6; Indiana State (30-19) 3; LSU (34-22) 3; Michigan (27-17) 3; Central Michigan (40-16) 1; Grand Canyon (39-19) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.