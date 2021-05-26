MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
US women plan 2 matches against Mexico before Olympics

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 5:09 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. women’s national team will face Mexico in a pair of matches in Connecticut before the Tokyo Olympics.

The games will be played July 1 and July 5 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Harford.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski is expected to name his 18-player Olympic roster prior to those games.

“These are games to work on the final details, to once again give our players a chance to play with their position groups and areas on the field and to make sure our fitness is in the right place heading into our pre-Olympic training camp,” Andonovski said in a statement Wednesday.

The U.S. opens the Olympic tournament on July 21 with a match against Sweden in Tokyo.

