CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Union's Jose Martínez suspended…

Union’s Jose Martínez suspended for 2 additional games

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 7:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Martínez was suspended for two additional games and fined an undisclosed amount by MLS on Friday for violent conduct against New York City FC.

Martinez was given a red card Sunday early in Philadelphia’s 2-0 home loss. He will serve his initial red-card suspension Saturday against Chicago, then sit out Wednesday against New England and May 15 against the New York Red Bulls.

Vancouver coach Marc Dos Santos also was fined an undisclosed amount for comments about officiating Sunday after the Whitecaps’ 1-0 loss at Colorado.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Disability claims backlog will get worse before it gets better, VA warns

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

Agencies on the clock to fix long-standing cyber challenges

Navy wants to leverage industry systems to get a jump on digital engineering

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up